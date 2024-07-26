You’ve heard of the storied Freedom Trail — the two and a half-mile path stringing together a constellation of historical sites in downtown Boston.

Now, Massachusetts residents and visitors alike can traverse a new, dairy-filled trail that traverses the state, called the Massachusetts Ice Cream Trail.

The trail covers more than 100 dairy farms and ice cream shops from Western Massachusetts to Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard, and Nantucket. Adventurers can embark on a self-guided tour of the state’s famed ice cream destinations, which are listed in no particular order.

“This is the perfect way to explore Massachusetts. You’ll discover hidden gems, charming towns, unique ice cream shops with incredible flavors and beautiful farm settings,” said Kate Fox, executive director at the state’s office of travel and tourism.

Notable destinations in the Greater Boston area include the Boston Children’s Museum Hood Milk Bottle, Cabot’s Ice Cream and Restaurant in Newton, Gracie’s Ice Cream in Somerville, and Sweeties in Roslindale.

North of Boston, those on the trail can stop by Connors Farm in Danvers, the Ice Cream Store in Rockport, and Holy Cow Ice Cream Cafe in Gloucester, Peabody, and Salem.

Heading south, Farfar’s Danish Ice Cream Shop might do the trick. Or Joyful Scoops in Middleboro. Inching west, Hanson’s Farm in Framingham and Black Cow in Millis are both featured on the map.

Then, on the list in Western Massachusetts are High Lawn Farm in Lee and Mt. Tom’s Homemade Ice Cream in Easthampton, among a handful of others.

One cannot forget Mad Martha’s on the Vineyard, which can be found in Edgartown, Oak Bluffs, and Vineyard Haven. Also featured are Lil’ Caboose Ice Cream in South Yarmouth and the Juice Bar on Nantucket.

“All of the destinations on the map use local milk and cream from our Massachusetts dairy farms,” said Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources Ashley Randle.

Massachusetts is home to 95 dairy farms, making it an integral part of state agriculture.

Those who want to embark on an ice cream journey can check out the full map here.

