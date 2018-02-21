BOSTON (WHDH) - It is a tale of two seasons in Boston after the city experienced weekend snow followed by Tuesday’s record-high temperatures.

The winter warm-up is giving people spring fever as tons of people headed to the Common to soak up the sun.

“It’s so crazy because, look, the sun is out,” exclaimed one child basking in the warmth.

Back-to-back record-high temperatures are possible in Boston as the city could near 70 degrees.

The only time it has ever been warmer in Boston during February was last year when the temperature hit 73 degrees.

“There was snow on the ground just a couple days ago; now it’s all gone. It’s nice out,” said a man enjoying the weather.

