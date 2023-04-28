The MSPCA is putting a cat up for adoption that they say has a very specific taste in music.

The one-year-old cat from Texas has been named “A Taylor Swift Fan” because he calms down when he listens to the star’s music.

Now, staff at the MSPCA Angell Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem said they’re looking for the perfect Swift fan to give “A Taylor Swift Fan” a new home.

“He came with the name ‘Screamer,’ which doesn’t go very well for adopters and we thought it didn’t really fit him,” said adoptions coordinator Celia Jepsky, adding that the cat was known to meow loudly when he was uncomfortable.

Later, Jepsky said staff members had a stroke of inspiration.

“One day they were cleaning the kennels and they were listening to Taylor Swift and his meowing stopped,” Jepsky said. “And he was kind of more listening, so we were like ‘Wow, he’s a fan!’”

The team decided the name “A Taylor Swift Fan” fit this cat all too well.

“With the Eras tour coming up and everyone talking Taylor all the time, we thought that maybe, since he liked her music, that ‘A Taylor Swift Fan’ is kind of an unusual name for a cat and it might be just the grab that we needed to find him the home faster than the normal nervous cat,” Jepsky said.

Staff said “A Taylor Swift Fan” would get along well with a fellow fan.

Anyone looking to adopt him, though, should know he’s nervous and timid and will take extra time to adjust to his new home, staff said. See information on how to adopt cats, including “A Taylor Swift Fan” here.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)