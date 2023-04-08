Two juveniles were arrested in connection with three shooting deaths of teenagers in central Florida, Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods said Friday. One suspect is still at large.

“We are shocked… not only are the victims juveniles, but the murderers are juveniles as well,” Woods said.

Last Thursday, a 16-year-old girl was found with gunshot wounds on the side of the road. Layla Silvernai later succumbed to her injuries in an area hospital. The following morning, 17-year-old boy was found fatally shot on the side of the road, and another victim was found in Silvernai’s car, partially submerged in a lake.

“Basically, in simple terms there is no honor among thieves, and at some point, these three individuals turned on our three victims and murdered them,” Woods said.

Investigators believe the arrested suspects, Robert Robinson, 17, and Christopher Atkins, 12, were involved in burglaries with the victims, with potential ties to criminal gangs. Marion County Sheriff’s Office announced an award of up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest of third suspect Tahj Brewton, 16.

“We had out there that was gang related. We have nothing specific to say that it was any rivalry or anything to such that cause. But however, each and every one of them in some shape or form is associated with a gang,” Woods said.