A thousand runners lace up for 3rd annual Vanessa Marcotte road race

PRINCETON, MASS. (WHDH) - Around a thousand runners laced up at Wachusett Mountain Saturday for the 3rd annual Vanessa Marcotte road race while raising money for the foundation in her name.

The community came together to remember Marcotte on what would have been her 30th birthday.

“We established the foundation in honor of Vanessa with the mission to empower women to live boldly and fearlessly,” said Caroline Tocci, Marcotte’s cousin.

Marcotte was killed while out for a jog as she visited her parents’ home in Princeton back in August of 2016. Police used DNA evidence to track down the suspected killer, Angelo Colon Ortiz, in April 2017.

“She loved being outside, she loved running, so this is a really great special way to honor her,” said Ashley McNiff, a friend of Marcotte’s. “We are so grateful people who don’t know her show up to this event every year.”

Money raised from the road race funds a women’s self-defense class.

“She had a smile that lit up the room, she loved giving back and always found time to volunteer which is why we started this in her memory, so we could enable her to continue to make an impact,” said McNiff.

Marcotte’s friends and family want her remembered for how she lived, and not how she died.

