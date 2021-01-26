‘A tremendous help’: Mortgage company pays essential worker’s monthly bill

A local woman working two jobs on the front lines of the pandemic got a special surprise from her mortgage company.

Colleen Gibson woke up to a big surprise on Tuesday when Envoy Mortgage paid a month’s worth of her mortgage and tax payments as a thank you for her hard work.

“It was definitely a surprise when we opened the box and then that was inside,” Gibson said. “She read it and I kind of had to pause and take it in for a minute because it’s not something you necessarily expect.”

The company said that many people are struggling financially due to the pandemic and they wanted to do something to support essential workers.

Gibson said it has been tough being in the medical field over the course of the last year.

“It brings out the good and bad in people,” she said. “I give credit to my staff especially, and all of us who are working through it.”

Gibson said the money will take some weight off her shoulders as she keeps working and taking car of her family.

“It will be a tremendous help for both of us and it will give us some breathing room but also help with the kids because they’ve been home the whole time,” she said.

