‘A tremendous loss’: Veteran New Bedford police officer dies after battle with COVID-19

NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - The New Bedford Police Department announced that a beloved 26-year-veteran of the force passed away Wednesday following a “valiant battle with COVID-19.”

Sargeant Mike Cassidy joined the department back in 1994 after serving with the US Marines in Desert Storm. He served his community as a uniformed patrol officer, and in the narcotics, criminal investigations and firearms units, according to a release issued by Acting Chief Paul Oliveira.

He received Life Saving Awards in both 2006 and 2018 along with a number of citations and commendations for his military and police service from the city, the Commonwealth, and the US Senate and Congress. Cassidy was also recognized by the American Red Cross as a Real Hero.

“This is a tremendous loss to our department and to the City of New Bedford as we all know Sgt. Cassidy was a proud Officer who served the people of this city with his whole heart,” said Oliveira. “Sgt. Cassidy loved being a Police Officer and went above and beyond to impact the lives of others in a positive way.”

