‘A troubled soul’: Boston pastor shocked after Virgin Mary statue set on fire

BOSTON (WHDH) - Members of a Dorchester church are shocked and saddened after an alleged arson of their Virgin Mary statue Saturday night.

Officers responding to a call for a fire on Bowdoin Street around 10 p.m. in Dorchester found a statue of the Blessed Virgin Mary at Saint Peter’s Parish Church had been set on fire, police said.

Officers were told that an unknown suspect had set fire to plastic flowers in the hands of the statue, causing the face and upper body of the statue to be burned, fire officials said.

Pastor John Currie said the incident left him shocked, disappointed and sad.

“The image of Our Lady is so important for us and our faith,” he said.

Currie, who has been pastor at St. Peter’s for the past four years, added that the church holds no grudges and offers love and support for whoever set the fire.

“Obviously, someone troubled. A troubled soul,” Currie said. “We want to let that person or persons know that we’re here for you.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Boston police at 617-343-4335.

