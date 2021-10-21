MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - The Tufts University community is mourning the loss of a student-athlete who died unexpectedly this past weekend.

Madie Nicpon, a member of the class of 2023 who was majoring in biopsychology, passed away following an accident on Saturday afternoon, Tufts University President Anthony P. Monaco announced.

“In the face of this painful loss, our hearts go out to Madie’s family and friends,” Monaco wrote in a letter to the community.

The Suffern, New York, native was also a member of the women’s lacrosse team.

“She was a true light for the Tufts campus community who was genuinely a friend to all,” said women’s lacrosse head coach Courtney Shute. “Madie made time for everyone and cared deeply for people. Her personality was larger than life and brought a constant smile to those around her.”

Affectionately known as “Scooter”, Nicpon loved to dance, which was one of her favorite ways to connect people.

“Scooter was a true friend and teammate. She truly valued her relationships with her teammates and coaches. Her reach was far beyond our team — she was a true connector on campus and touched every single person she met,” a post on the women’s lacrosse team’s Instagram page read. “She has and will continue to inspire us every day. We should all strive to live life a little bit more like Scooter did — a person that valued love, loyalty, compassion and friendship.”

Madie was the daughter of Kathy and Chris Nicpon, and a loving sister to brothers Brian and Mikey.

A wake is planned for Friday in Saddle River, New Jersey, while a funeral Mass will take place on Saturday in Airmont, New York.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help her family cover the cost of funeral and medical expenses.

