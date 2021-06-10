BOSTON (WHDH) - The latest class from the Boston Police Academy graduated Thursday.

Mayor Kim Janey delivered the remarks and helped to present badges to the recruits

“I don’t have to tell anyone here that we are at a turning point, not just in the city of Boston but in our country. And this class has stepped up to meet that call,” she said.

Janey told those assembled that she has more faith in the city of Boston because of the new recruits.

