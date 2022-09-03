TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A man in Taunton has brewed up a unique collection over the years.

Kevin Johnson started collecting beer cans as a hobby when he was 14 years old and hasn’t stopped since.

His collection grew into the Beer Can Museum and Hall of Fame, a private collection of beer cans, oddities, and novelties of new and old.

In his expansive collection, Johnson has a beer can that was used as a movie prop by John Wayne, as well as beer can art and even a vintage beer can music box.

The Beer Cam Museum and Hall of Fame is not open to the public, but cans from the collection and info can be seen on the collection’s website.

