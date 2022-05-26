BOSTON (WHDH) - Surrounded by his smiling family, applauding fans, and even a few of his former Red Sox colleagues, former slugger David Ortiz walked out onto the field at Fenway Park Thursday to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

“It’s a very big honor to be inducted into the Red Sox Hall of Fame, with all those legends and all the history,” he said. “It’s very special.”

The three time World Series champ played 14 of his 20 major league seasons in Boston.

“It’s always great coming back to Fenway,” he said. you get to hang out with people and share memories.”

After hitting 541 home runs, the slugger got some well-deserved recognition for his long list of accomplishments. A 10 time All Star, seven time Silver Slugger winner, and ranking 17th on the MLB’s All Time Home Run list, Ortiz can now add Hall of Famer to his long list of accolades.

For Big Papi, the night’s festivities were just a warm up before he is inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame later this summer.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)