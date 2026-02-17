EASTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The search for a man believed to have fallen through the ice in Eastham continued Monday, after officials announced his wife had died and two police officers were injured when they fell through the ice in the same area Saturday.

Search crews responded to First Encounter Beach for about an hour Monday to see if the ice had broken up at all, and said they did not find anything. They said they plan to continue their search for a missing man Tuesday morning with state and local dive teams.

The couple, identified as Kit Boucher, 71, and Jerry Boucher, 72, moved to Eastham full-time 18 years ago. Friends said the pair could often be found walking their beloved black lab, Casey, along Bee’s River.

“They walk all the beaches, all the time. They love being on Cape Cod. They loved being here, this was their place,” Dawn Varnum said, a friend of the couple.

An officer responding to a report of a loose dog in the First Encounter Beach parking lot around 9 a.m. Saturday heard a woman screaming for help in the area of Bee’s River, according to police. The officer said they found Kit Boucher, who had fallen through the ice and into the water.

While attempting to pull Kit from the water, the ice gave way and she and the officer became completely submerged.

A second officer arrived on scene and spotted the officer who fell through and pulled them to safety. While attempting to reach Kit, the ice gave way again and the second officer fell into the water up to their waist.

The Eastham Fire Department and the Barnstable County Technial Rescue Team and Dive Team was activated and an investigation suggests the couple was walking with their dog prior to the incident.

Despite rescue efforts, Kit did not survive. Jerry has not been found.

“It’s a very difficult area for divers. Difficult to locate a person or someone you’re looking for, also very dangerous, the ice and the current,” said Eastham Police Chief Adam Bohannon.

Police used a drone for an overheard search of the area, and searched along the shoreline Monday.

In a statement, Boucher’s daughter told 7NEWS, “Our family is devastated by the tragic loss of our beloved parents, Kit and Jerry Boucher. We are deeply grateful for the heroic efforts of the first responders in Eastham. We are thankful for the outpouring of love, and appreciate the privacy and discretion the community is extending to our family during this unimaginably difficult time.”

The Boucher’s grew up in Connecticut and met at 15-years-old. Kit became a kindergarten teacher and Jerry worked for Connecticut Natural Gas. They were also both involved with a running group and volunteered their time in the community.

“They were some of the most caring, kindest people you could ever meet,” Peter Miller said, a friend of the Boucher’s.

“They were a very loving couple,” Varnum said. It’s devastating to the whole community, anyone who knew them is devastated by this tragedy.”

