WAKEFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews battled a two-alarm blaze in Wakefield on Sunday that left a woman dead and another person hospitalized.

Crews responding to reported structure fire on Water Street around 8:45 a.m. found heavy fire coming from the third-floor of the six-family home and quickly struck a second alarm, according to a joint statement issued by, Wakefield Fire Chief Michael J. Sullivan, Wakefield Police Chief Steven A. Skory, State Fire Marshal Jon M. Davine, and Middlesex County District Attorney Marian T. Ryan.

Wakefield firefighters and police officers rescued two adults from the home. One was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital, where she later passed away; the second is expected to survive. Other residents escaped safely. Witnesses and first responders heard smoke alarms activating.

“Our hearts go out to the family that lost a loved one today,” said Chief Sullivan. “This is a very sad day for them and the community.”

Investigators found smoking materials and home oxygen equipment in the area of origin, located on the third floor. Medical oxygen makes it easier for any fire to grow and spread, fire officials said. Smoking on or near home oxygen is especially dangerous.

Firefighters brought the fire under control in about 30 minutes with mutual aid companies from Stoneham, Melrose, Reading, and North Reading. The Red Cross and the Wakefield Office of Emergency Management are assisting residents displaced by the fire.

