‘A very scary moment’: Officials investigating pier shock in Provincetown

PROVINCETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - The 11-year-old shocked by a metal plate on a Provincetown pier described the “scary moment” that sent him falling into the ocean, and officials are still investigating what caused the incident.

“It was just a very scary moment,” said Harrison Holmes. “I just lost control of my legs and they were vibrating constantly and I couldn’t move them.”

Fire Chief Michael Trovato said he believed Harrison received an electrical shock from standing on or near a piece of metal on the pier. After Harrison fell, a 25-year-old man dived in the water and pulled him out — but he was shocked as well when he stepped onto the pier, officials said.

“I was walking right behind him and he walked over that thing again and he apparently got shocked also and fell on his knee,” Harrison said.

A worker at the pier said no current or charge is supposed to be going into the metal extension plate, which is next to a popular spot for kids to jump off the pier, but an electrical box is nearby. Trovato ordered power to the east side of the pier turned off and officials were running tests Monday.

Harrison and the man who rescued him were treated at the hospital. Harrison said he’s thankful for the man’s quick thinking.

“He kind of risked his life doing that and that also made him get hurt and I just want to say thank you for that,” Harrison said.

Officials are continuing to investigate what caused the shock.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)