COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews in Cohasset are working to put out a fire at a home once owned by a missing woman last seen on New Year’s Day.

Police Chief William Quigley called the fire on Jerusalem Road “a very strange coincidence” as firefighters worked to put out the flames first reported around 2:30 p.m.

Officials said the fire was reported by the current residents of the home, who moved in after the house was sold months ago by Ana Walshe, who was recently reported missing by her place of work and husband.

Quigley said it appeared to have started in the home’s attic and that as crews continue to knock down the flames, investigators were on standby.

“Obviously, we’re going to look at everything here – (it’s a) very strange coincidence, but we have the Fire Marshal’s Office and our detectives will be assigned here to investigate this fire,” he told reporters on Friday.

Investigators were in the process of searching for Walshe, 39, when the fire was first reported. Earlier in the day, police could be seen sweeping through a wooded area close to Walshe’s current home, combing through after she was reported missing on Jan. 4.

Walshe was last seen during the early morning hours of New Year’s Day. Her friends said she was supposed to be on a flight to Washington D.C., where she works for a real estate agency, but never made it there, and both her social media and cell phone have gone dark.

Police said they have since contacted the rideshare companies she may have used to get to the airport, but there is no evidence she got into a vehicle.

Walshe is described as having a height of 5’2″ and weight of 115 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes and an olive complexion. Officials said they believe she speaks “with an Eastern European accent.”

Anyone with info on Walshe’s whereabouts is asked to contact the police department at 781-383-1055, ext. 6108, or email officials at hschmidt@cohassetpolice.com.

