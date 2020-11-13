‘A visionary’: Ed Ansin honored for his dedication to a local program aimed at helping at-risk kids

BOSTON (WHDH) - Ed Ansin, the late owner of WHDH and WLVI was honored Friday for his dedication to a local organization that gives at-risk kids the chance to succeed.

“One of the great things about Youth Connect is our ability to connect and collaborate with other programs to pool resources and help advance families forward in a positive way,” Executive Director Andrea Perry said.

In partnership with the Boston Police Department, Youth Connect makes it its mission to help kids make positive choices — a mission that sat close to Ansin’s heart.

Mr. Ansin gave generously to the program and its annual Unity Weekend Basketball Tournament for more than 20 years.

In a touching tribute, he was posthumously honored for his hand in the betterment of so many lives.

“Ed Ansin was a visionary and a true playmaker,” Perry said. “He was the original, individual supporter of Youth Connect and used his connections as the owner of Channel 7 and Sunbeam Television to help the program grow and thrive over the years.”

His son, Andy Ansin accepted the award on his behalf.

“I think he understood the importance of influencing kids at these pivotal points in their lives,” Andy said. “I think that’s part of the reason why he related so well to Youth Connect.”

He continued to say that his family and 7NEWS will continue to support local causes that were important to his dad.

When it comes to Youth Connect, the Ansin family is proud to know one of their father’s favorite programs helps foster a better understanding between kids and officers.

Boston Police Commissioner Gross attended the event and said, “Youth Connect helps people to see us in a different light as well, we’re humanitarians as well, we wear different hats.”

Friday’s breakfast also served as a fundraiser for the program.

For more information about Youth Connect and the work they do, click here.

