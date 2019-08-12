‘A visit from Jaws’: Great white shark swims under family’s boat on Cape Cod

PROVINCETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - A family out for a ride on Cape Cod got “a visit from Jaws” Friday afternoon when a great white shark swam under their boat — at one point giving them a bump.

Sean Colbert and his family were on their boat about 7 miles off Provincetown when they spotted the shark shadowing them.

“We could see it clearly for, like, a while, and it would go under. And it would pop back up, like, a minute later to our left or to our right,” Colbert said, adding the shark hung around for about 15 minutes. “It was completely calm. It was just gracefully swimming at the top of the water.”

Except for the moment where it swam under and bumped the boat.

“I could’ve reached down and touched it; it was, like, right alongside the boat,” Colbert said.

“All these years living right on the water, being on it every day; I’ve never seen a shark. So it was just a once-in-a-lifetime thing,” he said. “A little visit from Jaws.”

