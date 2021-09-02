NORTHBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - People are keeping a close watch on Blackstone River in Northbridge after the waterway hit a moderate flood stage on Thursday afternoon.

Central Massachusetts is drying out after record rain from the remnants of Ida but the Blackstone River water remains high.

The swollen river began cresting around 2 p.m. with waves of water cascading over the banks and rolling into backyards.

“In the past three years, this is the highest I’ve ever seen it,” said Tracy Berry, who lives along the river. “It’s pretty scary.”

Jamie Luchini, head of the highway department in Northbridge, monitored the roads as water levels continued to rise.

“You can prepare for everything, you prep for everything, you make sure everything’s clean and ready to go as far as the drainage leading into it. But when that level gets up there, it’s just a wait and see game,” Luchini said.

SKY7HD showed dozens of cars partially submerged in water.

There have been no reports of any issues caused by the cresting of the river so far, officials said.

The waterway has since been downgraded to moderate risk of flooding as of Thursday evening.

Nearby residences from Northbridge to Millville are also at risk of flooding due to the rising waters.

The Blackstone River has crested unfortunately the river is now in the middle of route 122 so drivers beware…a live report at 6pm on 7News #7News pic.twitter.com/WXgOv7lQtl — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) September 2, 2021

