A Whitman car club offered some sweet support to a local kid living with autism

WHITMAN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Whitman car club offered some sweet support to a local teen living with autism, an act of generosity that touched the hearts of all involved.

Connor Clough is just 12-years-old but he already knows the value of hard work. Clough began running a lemonade stand this summer to earn some money to buy himself a new Nintendo Switch.

Clough’s family said he is on the autism spectrum and has spent the last three months working on his customer service skills.

“The day before yesterday, I got 70-something dollars, yesterday, I got a 100-something dollars,” Clough proudly stated.

The stand got much more than that after Clough’s mother Heather posted about her son’s hard work on her Facebook page.

This heartfelt post got the attention of Mopar, a local car club, that said they were so moved they decided to get together and do something for the Clough family.

“We were able to get the members to throw some money together,” one member said, then they showed up Monday to ask Connor for a trade.

“Ordered lemonade and said we didn’t have any money to pay for it and then kind of surprised him with a Nintendo as compensation,” the Mopar member said.

Heather Clough said her son was not expecting the surprise at all.

“It has been a blessing because I know I can’t afford to buy a multi-hundred dollar device for him to play with.”

The surprise turned out to be more than just a video game. Connor Clough is now an honorary lifetime member of Mopar.

The excited 12-year-old said he plans to reopen his lemonade stand on Saturday with a new goal in mind.

“I definately want more games for my Nintendo Switch,” he declared.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)