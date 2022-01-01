METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - As the national Powerball jackpot hit half a billion dollars Saturday, Massachusetts residents hit stores for tickets.

“I buy it sometimes, not always, but I might buy it right now,” said Joel Rodrieguez.

The jackpot was last hit on Oct. 4. The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 25, but the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

But ticket buyers said the long odds were worth the payout.

“That’s a big … a lot of money. A whole lot of money,” said EJ Woods. “I’d start sending postcards from Tahiti.”

