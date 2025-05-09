Pope Leo XIV grew up in Chicago and has deep roots there.

The Prevost brothers spoke about what it was like to find out their brother was elected as the new pope.

“Shocking, surprising, exciting,” said one of Pope Leo XIV’s brothers. “I’m almost speechless. Its just mind-blowing that my brother was elected pope today… When the cardinal came out and began to read his name, I knew. I knew Roberto. And he did, and I just freaked out. ‘It’s Rob. Oh my god!'”

His brothers say Pope Leo XIV becoming the first pope from America makes it even more special.

“Shock, disbelief, a whole lot of pride,” said John Prevost, brother of Pope Leo XIV. “A whole lot of, ‘Is this for real?…’ He’s not only the pope, he’s the first American pope, from Chicago, and my brother.”

Pope Leo XIV’s brothers say they teased him about being the pope when he was just 6.

Once he became a cardinal, they thought it could one day become a reality.

