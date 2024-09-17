BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu this week celebrated a new investment to help dozens of first time home buyers with their down payments.

The $7 million in funding will also help the city acquire new affordable housing and support small businesses affected by the pandemic.

At an event in Mattapan, the mayor said it’s a critical move to help nurture the community.

“For too many families, owning a home here in Boston feels like an impossible dream,” Wu said. “Sometimes it just takes taking down some of those barriers and it opens up a whole new world.”

The mayor said she hopes these initiatives will help prevent people from moving out of the city.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)