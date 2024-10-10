BOSTON (WHDH) - Reactions poured in Thursday after family members announced the death of prominent Kennedy family matriarch Ethel Kennedy.

Kennedy, 96, suffered a stroke last week and died Thursday morning.

“Please keep our mother in your hearts and prayers,” family members said in a statement.

The widow of Robert F. Kennedy and the mother of 11 children, Ethel devoted her life to social justice and other causes. She was the subject of a 2012 HBO documentary simply titled “Ethel.” In 2014, President Barack Obama honored her with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Family members first announced Ethel’s stroke on Tuesday.

Come Thursday, representatives at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum confirmed a condolence book would be set up for those wishing to pay tribute to Ethel.

“I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Ethel Kennedy, a woman of true grace and grit, a dedicated matriarch, and a supportive friend,” said Sen. Ed Markey in a statement late Thursday morning. “Ethel Kennedy’s generosity of spirit transcended politics, and her dedication to her family and her husband’s legacy were a driving force.”

Grieving the death of her husband, two of her children, her nephew John F. Kennedy Jr., and her granddaughter Saoirse Kennedy Hill, Markey said Ethel “transformed her personal tragedy into a lasting legacy of public service and global leadership.”

“Her mission will forever be felt beyond the shores of her beautiful home in Hyannis to the far reaches of the world where her fight for human rights lives on,” Markey said.

Gov. Maura Healey shared her down statement, saying she was also saddened to learn of Ethel’s passing.

“She was a passionate advocate for human rights and leaves behind a remarkable legacy of public service,” Healey said. “My heart goes out to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and all who knew and loved her, during this difficult time.”

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)