PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - A woman clung to the hood of a car that she attempted to stop the driver from leaving the scene of a crash, speeding down a Rhode Island highway. The driver is now facing charges, according to police.

Police said the incident started with a car crash on Exchange Street. The 26-year-old woman told the police she tried to stop the man from leaving the scene of the crash. The man then took off with her hand caught between the hood and the windshield wipers.

The woman said she was able to free her other hand while on the car to call 911.

The woman was spotted on the hood of the car by a couple while on the highway. The couple tried to help the woman by following the car and taking video of the incident.

According to police, the car traveled onto Route 6 and 10, both highways riddled with construction, ending several miles away on Union Avenue and Althea Street. When the police caught up with the car, the woman was still on the hood.

Police arrested 47-year-old Keith Beard. Officials said he is facing a list of charges including, driving to endanger resulting in personal injury, felony assault and battery and driving on a suspended license.

Officials said that the woman escaped with only minor injuries to her hand.

