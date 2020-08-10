‘A wonderful life’: Peabody senior center throws surprise 100th birthday for beloved resident

PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Peabody woman reached a major milestone so, her assisted living community decided to celebrate with a sweet surprise.

Kay Morrocco is a beloved resident in the Harriet and Ralph Kaplan Estates Assisted Living community who has just turned 100-years-old.

“When you see her you’ll never believe she’s 100,”Ellen Gordon, Director of Resident Life at the Chelsea Jewish Lifecare.

So her friends all came together to put on a surprise birthday bash in her honor.

“All of the staff and the residence are just drawn to her,” Gordon said. “She just makes everyone feel welcome and feel vital.”

Morrocco volunteered at the Peabody senior center for almost 30 years and the staff made sure everything was just right. She said she was both shocked and grateful for their kindness.

“I don’t know what to say,” she said. “I’m grateful to be here and I’m feeling good. But I didn’t expect to have this here. This is just too much.”

Morrocco enjoyed some cake and even a little dancing at her party before wishing everyone a life as full as hers.

“I wish the same for every one of you,” She said. “It’s been a wonderful life.”

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)