‘A worldwide treasure’: Ex-Mass. governors recall Prince Philip’s trips to Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two former governors of Massachusetts spoke fondly of the late Prince Philip as they recalled the two special times that the Duke of Edinburgh visited Boston many years ago.

Philip, the tough-minded husband of Queen Elizabeth II, passed away Friday at the age of 99.

William F. Weld, who served as the 68th governor of Massachusetts from 1991 to 1997, accompanied Philip to the Nautical Ball in 1992, which was also attended by the queen.

“He was a worldwide treasure and resource…So many years, so many events,” Weld said.

Weld and Philip also toured the U.S.S Constitution in Charlestown during the tall ships celebration.

“He was his normal, unbelievably unflappable aristocratic self,” Weld recalled. “Very humorous. To sit with him was to have a good time…If you were at a dinner party with him, he’d let you know what he thought.”

Michael S. Dukakis, who served as the 65th governor of Massachusetts from 1975 to 1979, spent time with Philip when he visited Boston for the United States Bicentennial celebration in 1976.

“He was a very decent, thoughtful, interesting, and interested guy,” Dukakis said. “He wasn’t just putting on a show.”

Philip’s initial trip to Boston marked the first time that a reigning British monarch had visited the Bay State. Pieces of the trip live on in the Boston City Archives.

Notes from the archives outline Philip’s taste in food and drink, including his preference for lager beer.

Dukakis added that Philip was “down to earth” and “very pleasant.”

Both former governors extended their condolences to the royal family.

