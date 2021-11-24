PLYMPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A little boy in Plympton got a special honor in front of his kindergarten classmates for saving his family last month.

Five-year-old Cayden Galambos was presented with a Young Hero Award at school Wednesday after local firefighters say he knew just what to do when the carbon monoxide detectors went off in his home.

“I saved my mom,” he said. “When the fire alarm went off, we went to our meeting spot.”

Little Cayden knew time was of the essence and told mom, Shannon Galambos, there was no time to put on her shoes.

When firefighters showed up, including Cayden’s dad, they found elevated levels of carbon monoxide in the home from the family’s generator.

“You are a young hero, young man,” said State Fire Marshal Peter Ostrovsky as he presented the boy with his award. “For your great work, for learning the lesson, for promoting that teamwork, and for reacting the right way.”

Local firefighters say Cayden knew just what to do because of a safety lesson that was taught at his school the week before.

“It’s always special when one of the students learns what we talk about,” Fire Captain John Sjostedt told Cayden. “And you learned really well what to do.”

While Cayden seems like he’d make a natural firefighter, the little hero isn’t so sure about following in his dad’s footsteps.

“I want to be a police officer,” he said.

His parents said they could not be more proud.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)