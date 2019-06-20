AAA: 15M Americans are driving while high because they don’t fear getting caught

(WHDH) — Nearly 15 million Americans have admitted to driving while high because they don’t believe they will get caught, according to the American Automobile Association.

New AAA Foundation research shows an estimated 14.8 million Americans have reported getting behind the wheel within one hour after using marijuana in the past 30 days.

“Americans think it’s unlikely a driver will get caught by police for driving while high on marijuana,” AAA said in a news release.

Research also found marijuana users who drive while high are up to twice as likely to be involved in a crash.

“Marijuana can significantly alter reaction times and impair a driver’s judgment. Yet, many drivers don’t consider marijuana-impaired driving as risky as other behaviors like driving drunk or talking on the phone while driving,” said Dr. David Yang, Executive Director of the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety. “It is important for everyone to understand that driving after recently using marijuana can put themselves and others at risk.”

AAA researchers say millennials and Generation Z were most likely to drive while high.

Seven percent of Americans say they approve of driving after marijuana use.

