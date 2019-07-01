AAA: Boston among worst cities for traffic during Fourth of July

BOSTON (WHDH) - Bostonians can expect an influx of traffic during the Fourth of July as a record number of people are expected to travel during the holiday.

Nearly 49 million planned vacations or road trips to celebrate Independence Day, which is up 1.9 million compared to last year, according to AAA.

More than 41 million are expected to hit the road, while about 4 million will travel by plane. The remainder plan to use either trains, buses or cruise ships.

“As Independence Day approaches, it’s time for the much loved family road trip and this year will be one for the record books, with more Americans than ever planning vacations,” said Paula Twidale, vice president of AAA Travel. “This holiday builds on the strong travel demand seen for Memorial Day, and with schools now out of session across the country, families coast to coast are eager to travel.”

The worst travel day for Boston is projected to be July 5 between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m.; however, traffic congestion will increase beginning July 3.

The major highways impacted by this holiday travel will most likely be Interstate 93, Interstate 95, Interstate 495 and Route 3.

Boston is considered the seventh top Fourth of July destination, with many gathering to watch the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular.

Those looking to enjoy the festivities from the comfort of their home can watch the extravaganza on WHDH-TV and Bloomberg TV from 8 to 11 p.m. It can also be streamed on Bloomberg.com and listened to on Bloomberg Radio.

Other top Independence Day destinations include Orlando, Honolulu, Seattle and Las Vegas.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)