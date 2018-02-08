AAA: Drowsy driving to blame in 10 percent of car crashes

LEXINGTON, Mass. (WHDH) — A new report from AAA shows the dangers of being sleepy behind the wheel.

According to the report, 10 percent of all car crashes are linked to driving while drowsy.

“Drowsy driving, sleepiness really creeps up on you,” said Mary Maguire of AAA. “Before you know, you could be in a crash. It happens quickly.”

AAA shared video of a drowsy driver behind the wheel, showing his car cross the center lines on a highway and bump into a car.

