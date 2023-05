The AAA is offering up some travel tips as travelers gear up for what is expected to be the busiest Memorial Day travel season since before the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Booking earlier flights, traveling lights, and preparing for delays are among the tips the travel organization is making for those looking to travel this holiday.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)