FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Thanksgiving week is here — and the rush is on.

Massachusetts drivers are already feeling it as we head into what AAA says could be one of the busies holiday travel weeks in years.

Michael Schieldrop of AAA Northeast said, “We expect to break a record for the number of holiday travelers this year.”

He added, “Especially that peak time between 12 and 9 p.m.…worst time to be on the road Tuesday. It’s going to be pretty busy Wednesday as well.”

Schieldrop said more than 90 percent of travelers will be driving this year.

“That’s going to be 73.28 million folks driving… In Massachusetts we expect almost 2 million trips total,” he said.

AAA says more than 6 million people are expecte to fly this week, so whether you’re flying or driving, experts say plan ahead, pack your patience, and give yourself some extra time.

