BOSTON (WHDH) - Gas prices in Massachusetts have hit a record high, according to the American Automobile Association.

The average price of regular gasoline in the state is currently $4.39, up from last week’s average of $4.21, new data shows.

The average price of diesel has also reached a record high at $6.27 per gallon.

At this time last year, the average price of gas was $2.85 per gallon.

