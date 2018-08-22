BOSTON (WHDH) - People who utilize ride-hailing services as their primary mode of transportation are enjoying the convenience at an expensive cost, especially in Boston.

Using services such as Lyft or Uber costs twice the amount of owning a car, a recent AAA study found.

The average driver in the urban area drives 10,841 miles per year, according to the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety. This amounts to about $20,118 annually in ride-hailing services – more than twice the amount of owning a personal vehicle after factoring in the expense of fuel, insurance, parking and the car itself.

“Whether you own a vehicle or not, ride-hailing services are a convenient transportation option,” said John Nielsen, managing director, Automotive Engineering and Repair. “However, with the average American city-dweller driving nearly 11,000 miles per year, a personal vehicle is still the more cost-effective choice.”

In Boston, city-dwellers using a ride-hailing service as their main form of transportation over a year span spends the most for the service at $27,545, the study found.

Nashville spent the second most at $26,397 annually, followed by Seattle at $23,951.

“For those who travel a very limited number of miles annually, or have mobility issues that prevent them from driving a personal vehicle, ride-hailing can be a viable and important option,” Nielsen said. “But, for everyone else: the car is still king.”

