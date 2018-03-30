(WHDH) — Nearly every person sees everyone else as a distracted driver, according to a AAA survey.

According to the study, close to 90 percent of people think distracted driving is on the rise.

The survey shows more people worry about it than either aggressive driving or drunken driving.

AAA estimates distracted driving could be a factor in close to 60 percent of accidents.

Read the full AAA report here.

