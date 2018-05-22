Aaron Hernandez’s fiancee Shayanna Jenkins expecting second child

(WHDH) — Aaron Hernandez’s fiancee Shayanna Jenkins confirmed Tuesday that she was pregnant and expecting a second child.

Jenkins broke the news in an Instagram post. It read as follows:

“Many of you have had speculated that I may be expecting another miracle which is very accurate, I wanted to take time and process and post when I was ready to. I wanted to have a moment for myself alone with my daughter … we are beyond excited about the new addition and chapter we will soon begin. I couldn’t be a luckier woman to have such a perfect little girl that’s prepared to become the best big sister, and even more blessed to welcome another baby girl to our home. BabyG we are very excited to meet you !!! Mommy and sissy will continue to wait patiently for your arrival. I thank everyone for the continued support and appreciate the respect for our privacy that has been shown.

Hernandez was found dead in his prison cell in April 2017 in the Sousa-Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley. The ex-NFL star was serving a life sentence for murder.

Hernandez’s death came just days after he was acquitted in a second murder case. He tried to jam the cell door to prevent guards from opening it and hanged himself with a bedsheet tied to a window, prison officials said.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)