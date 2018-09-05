Aaron Hernandez’s former North Attleboro manse back on the market

NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - A home with a checkered history is back on the market in North Attleboro.

It’s the 8,100-square foot house the late Aaron Hernandez lived in when he was a tight end on the New England Patriots.

The home gained publicity after the release of security footage of Hernandez with what appeared to be a gun after the murder of Odin Lloyd five years ago.

Arif Khan, who owns properties around the country, bought the house for about $1 million.

He’s made several changes and repairs, including to the pool and cabana area, and is now asking for $1.6 million.

Hernandez’s former home holds five bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

