Aaron Hernandez’s former North Attleboro mansion up for sale again

NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - A home with a checkered history is up for sale in North Attleboro.

It’s the 8,100-square foot house the late Aaron Hernandez owned when he was a tight end on the Patriots.

The home gained publicity after the release of security footage of Hernandez with what appeared to be a fun after the Odin Lloyd murder five years ago.

Arif Khan, who owns properties around the country, bought the house for about $1 million. He’s made several changes and repairs. The pool and cabana area have also been renovated. He’s now asking for $1.6 million.

Hernandez’s former home holds five bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

