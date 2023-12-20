(CNN) — Superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who ruptured his left Achilles tendon just four snaps into his New York Jets career, has written off this season as a “lost year,” though he feels he can “play more years” in the NFL.

After spending 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers, Rodgers was traded to the Jets in the offseason earlier this year.

His debut was highly anticipated, but Rodgers only saw 94 seconds of game time as he suffered the significant injury in the Jets’ season opener against the Buffalo Bills when he was sacked by edge rusher Leonard Floyd, only four plays in.

Four-time MVP Rodgers had surgery the week of his injury in September, and it was reported that he was making spectacular progress in his recovery and that a return was possible if the Jets were to make the playoffs.

Speculation only intensified when the 40-year-old was cleared to return to practice in November, only 11 weeks after the injury.

However, with the Jets now officially out of the postseason hunt after a 30-0 Week 15 loss to the Miami Dolphins, the timeline for Rodgers’ rehabilitation has shifted.

“I think the whole time it’s been hoping that we’re still in it because it was unrealistic to think that I would be 100 percent to be medically cleared at any point during the regular season,” Rodgers said on ESPN’s Pat McAfee Show.

“I do feel like in the next three to four weeks, it would have been very possible to get to 100 percent, but obviously not there. So the conversation was a way from 100 percent medical clearance to willingness to play, and that’s never been a problem for me.”

Though he is coming off the back of a serious injury, Rodgers dismissed the idea that the next NFL season could be his last.

“I don’t think next year will be my last year,” he said. “With some of the things that I’ve learned over the last year in taking care of my body and surrounding myself with some great people who have been helping me with my nutrition and my functional training at an acute level.

“I feel like I can play more years and be effective into my 40s, which is crazy because I thought I would be sitting on my couch somewhere at 40.”

With Rodgers out until next year, the Jets will have to persist with alternative QBs for the remainder of the season.

Third-year quarterback Zach Wilson has got the majority of the starts under center this season and though the former No.2 overall pick has shown flashes of potential, he and the offense have regularly struggled.

Wilson was benched mid-game for Tim Boyle in Week 11 against the Bills. However, Boyle was not productive in his two starts either and was cut by the Jets, who are 5-9 on the season, soon after.

Wilson returned as starter in Week 14 but exited the game against the Dolphins with a concussion and was relieved by Trevor Siemian.

While Jets fans might be pleased with Rodgers’ speedy recovery and his commitment to spending multiple years in New York, many will be wondering what could have been in a season that initially showed so much promise.

