Abandoned baby owl rescued in North Andover

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (WHDH) — North Andover police are thanking the local residents who assisted with a baby owl that was found abandoned in town.

The owlet, discovered at Steven’s Estate, is currently being treated at Tufts Wildlife Clinic and is making solid progress, police said in a post on Facebook.

“Thank you all for your care and compassion for the animals,” the department’s community services officer wrote in the post.

