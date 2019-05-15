BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - Two men hiking in Bridgewater found an abandoned beagle crying in a locked shed.

Hikers in the woods off of Lakeside Drive heard whining coming from the shed where the beagle club used to be.

The men got the pup out off the shed, where she was found with some rabbit food.

It is unknown how she got there or how long she’s been there, but animal control officials believe she was in there for at least a few days.

Anyone with information is asked to call animal control at 508-659-1290.

