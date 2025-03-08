BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire officials are concerned embers from a burned-out abandoned building could spread to nearby homes amid high winds on Saturday.

Crews responding to a fire at a large building on Iron Horse Park struggled to fight the flames because of water supply issues at the location. Another issue was the high winds that hindered the fight, officials said.

“It’s just difficult because the water doesn’t go where you want it to go, the fire’s pushing embers to places that you didn’t expect it to go,” said Fire Chief Brian Cole. “Just trying to contain it. Keep it from spreading to any residential areas.”

Brush trucks have been called to the scene to make sure the flames don’t spread to a residential area behind the building.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

