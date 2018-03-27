Abandoned cable section from France unearthed in Orleans

ORLEANS, MA (WHDH) - A construction crew working in Orleans unearthed a cable Tuesday that was instrumental in getting important messages back and forth from the United States to Europe.

The Orleans Police department posted a photo of the wire on its Facebook page and said the wire was unearthed in the area of Academy Place. The cable, which was laid in 1898, stretched from Brest, France to Orleans.

Known as “Le Direct,” or “Direct Cable,” the wire was 3,200 miles long and ran along the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean.

The cable was used to relay messages back and forth, such as when Charles Lindbergh crossed the Atlantic via plane in 1927 and when France fell to Nazi Germany in 1940. According to the Orleans Police, the telegraph office in Brest was the last one seized during the assault, and news of the attack was telegraphed to Orleans, which eventually led the United States into World War II.

