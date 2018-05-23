Abandoned car found stripped of doors, trunk, hood in Pittsfield

Police in Pittsfield say they are trying to solve a mystery of an abandoned car found without doors, a hood, or a trunk.

The department posted photos on its Facebook page of a vehicle left on Turner Ave. Photos show the car, a white Nissan, missing its doors, hood, trunk, and the roof, which may have been retractable.

The interior of the car was also missing.

Police say they are looking for witnesses and anyone with video surveillance in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pittsfield Police.

