Abandoned dog comes with note: ‘Please help.”

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — Police in Connecticut say a dog found abandoned and tied to a tree had a note attached to its collar that read in part “please help.”

The Hour reported Monday that the dog found in a city park Friday without any tags or a microchip is now in the care of a local animal shelter.

The female dog appeared to be a pit bull mix.

The note said she was 3 years old and named Annabell. It said she had all her shots and was a “sweetheart.”

“Couldn’t afford her. Please help,” the note read.

Animal control officials confirmed that it is illegal to abandon an animal in Connecticut.

