Abandoned dog found by Boston police officer gets incredible makeover

BOSTON (WHDH) - An abandoned dog with matted fur and overgrown nails got an amazing makeover earlier this week after a Boston police officer found it wandering aimlessly on a busy street, officials said.

While on patrol in the area of Washington Street in Dorchester on Monday, Officer Mike Shikoluk spotted the dog and immediately took action due to concerns about the excessive heat.

Shikoluk carried the dog to his cruiser and brought him back to the district station, where Lieutenant Beth Leary contacted The Modern Dog in Dorchester to schedule a grooming.

Leary used her own personal funds to provide the pooch with a much-needed makeover, according to the department.

The dog, nicknamed Harry, was later taken to Boston Animal Control for an evaluation.

