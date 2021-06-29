FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Two dogs were rescued from filthy cages outside a Framingham school on a swelteringly hot day Tuesday.

Good Samaritans found what appears to be a Pomeranian mix and a Shiba Inu mix outside the Brophy School shortly before 10 a.m., according to a post on the police department’s Facebook page.

Officers said the dogs are now resting comfortably in the care of Animal Control.

“Abandoning an animal is NEVER an option. Not only is it cruel, it is illegal in Massachusetts. If you are unable to properly care for an animal, contact your local animal control or reach out to an organization like ARL of Boston or the MSPCA – there are always resources available,” the department wrote in the post.

Anyone with information about the dogs is urged to call Animal Control at 508-532-5870.

