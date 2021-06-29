PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - A bridge over the Seekonk River in Providence, Rhode Island ignited Tuesday night.

The Crook Point Bridge, an abandoned railroad, has been stuck in the upright position for years.

Firefighters worked to put out the flames with hoses from boats on the river.

The bridge was slated to be demolished, but earlier this month the city released plans to restore it.

Fire investigators are looking for the cause of that fire.

