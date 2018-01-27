Abington Fire: Four transported to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Stop & Shop parking lot

ABINGTON, MA (WHDH) - The Abington Fire Department said four people were transported to the hospital after being struck by vehicle in a Stop & Shop parking lot on Saturday.

Officials Tweeted the information at 10:47 a.m., but gave no update on the current condition of the victims.

There is no word on what caused the driver to hit the pedestrians at this time.

This is an ongoing story, stay with 7News for updates.

AFD units on scene Stop & Shop for pedestrians struck. 4 patients transported to area hospitals. No patient conditions at this time. — Abington Fire PIO (@AbingtonFDPIO) January 27, 2018

